Xavi officially started work as Netherlands head coach on Monday. Mark van Bommel also took charge of his first Belgium training session, with Belgian media reporting a relaxed atmosphere and only a small group out on the pitch.

That was down to the number of Belgium internationals who had still played a full match for their clubs this weekend. As a result, alongside the four goalkeepers, only Romelu Lukaku, Mika Godts, Zeno Debast, Malick Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Dodi Lukebakio and Diego Moreira trained. Plenty of attackers, then, so Van Bommel mainly went with finishing drills.

"Van Bommel largely left that work to his assistants," Het Nieuwsblad noticed. "Led by former winger Boudewijn Zenden, who took care of most of it and clearly already has a good connection with several attackers. But the other assistants too, Maarten Martens and Reinier Robbemond, did their thing."

"And the head coach himself? He watched it all somewhat from a distance. Observing, then, never a bad idea at such a first training session. Although Van Bommel did occasionally take one of the lads aside. Romelu Lukaku, for example, with whom the Dutchman spoke for a couple of minutes in a mainly easy-going atmosphere. A bit of joking around, even."

For Mika Godts, it was also a chance to make an immediate impression on the new head coach after he was not part of the Belgium World Cup squad last summer. The Paris Saint-Germain left winger, who signed from Ajax this summer, had yet to leave a real mark, however.

"There was laughter when Mika Godts first unexpectedly blasted the ball at assistant Robbemond and then smashed a pole in half within the space of two minutes. His sights are not yet fully set," said Het Nieuwsblad, which had earlier stressed that playing time may be on the cards for Godts because Leandro Trossard is still training separately and Jérémy Doku is absent altogether.

Next Friday, Van Bommel begins the Nations League with Belgium away to Italy. After that, they face France, Turkey and France again.