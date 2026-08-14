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First official appearance: Somerville lines up alongside Benzema in Al-Hilal's opener

Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly
Al Hilal
Al-Faisaly
Saudi Pro League
C. Summerville
K. Benzema
S. Inzaghi
Saudi Arabia
Netherlands
France
Italy

The Dutch winger joined in a record-breaking deal: will he succeed?

Simone Inzaghi has handed Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville his Al-Hilal debut for the opening match of their Roshn League campaign.

The Italian's side host newly promoted Al-Faisaly this Friday evening at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, in the first round of the competition.

Summerville starts for the first time since arriving from West Ham United this summer, in a deal worth 80 million euros according to press reports.

He fills in for the injured Salem Al-Dawsari, lining up alongside Brazilian winger Malcom and French striker Karim Benzema. It is an attacking trident that looks fearsome on paper.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS

Summerville is not the only new face in the XI. Right-back Mohammed Mazroui, signed from Al-Taawoun this summer, also features.

Mazroui slots into a back four that includes Mateb Al-Harbi at left-back, with Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly and Ali Lajami at the heart of the defence in the absence of the injured Hassan Tambakti.

The midfield stays exactly as it was last season. Inzaghi keeps faith with Mohammed Kanno, Portugal's Ruben Neves and Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Al-Hilal begin the new campaign hunting the league title that has escaped them over the past two seasons, while Al-Faisaly will hope to spring a surprise and grab a point on their opening day.

Al-Hilal's line-up was as follows:

  • Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou
  • Defence: Mohammed Mazroui - Kalidou Koulibaly - Ali Lajami - Mateb Al-Harbi
  • Midfield: Ruben Neves - Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Mohammed Kanno
  • Attack: Malcom - Karim Benzema - Crysencio Summerville
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