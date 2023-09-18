Finding out through their television! Twenty Spanish players stunned as new women's boss Montse Tome unexpectedly calls up World Cup winners and protesters!

Twenty players reportedly found out they were called-up to the Spanish women's national team by new boss Montse Tome through their television!

On Monday afternoon, new Spain boss Tome announced her roster for the upcoming Nations League qualifiers against both Sweden and Switzerland.

It came days after 39 players co-signed a statement saying they would continue their boycott, but much to the surprise of many, Tome's list included 20 of the 39 signers. Per El Periodico, the 20 players included 15 of the World Cup winners and five players who are a part of 'the 15' who skipped the tournament in protest of former head coach Jorge Vilda's managerial decisions on the training ground. Those 20 players, per the report, found out via their television!

Pachuca striker, Jenni Hermoso, who was inexcplicably kissed by former RFEF President Luis Rubiales while celebrating their World Cup final win, remains off the list. Despite that, Tome sendt all her love and support to the striker.

"I have every confidence in the players, I think that at a professional level we are surrounded by an incredible group of players. A new stage begins, the counter starts at zero. There is nothing behind us and we really want to connect with these players," Tome said Monday at a press conference.

It remains to be seen whether or not those who are currently protesting accept the call-up for their national team, but it's evident that Tome is looking to flip a new leaf over as a new era of Spanish women's football has arrived.