FIFA World Cup group stage rules explained

FIFA have pushed the boat out for the 2026 World Cup, with 48 teams set to grace the United States, Canada and Mexico for what is sure to be a festival of chaotic and mesmerising football. However, with such an expansion comes more changes to the group stage.

At previous World Cups where there were only 32 teams, only two nations would qualify from each group to reach the last 16. With FIFA keen to increase the amount of teams and show greater inclusivity to continents like Africa and Asia, a new knockout round was added to precede the round of 16. Now, 32 teams qualify for the knockout stage, with group winners, runners-up and a handful of third-placed teams continuing their journeys while other countries are left to lick their wounds and make the journey home.

But how does it all work? Here, GOAL takes a look at the various rules, stipulations and tie-breakers that will be used at the 2026 World Cup this summer.

How does the World Cup group stage work?

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The 2026 World Cup will be the first men's edition to feature 48 teams, meaning there will be 12 groups of four countries. The draw was conducted in November, with the teams placed into four pots of 12 nations based on their world rankings. The top seeds were joined by co-hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The groups will play out in a round-robin format, with each nation playing each other once for a total of three games each. Teams receive three points for a win, one for a draw and none for a loss. The top two teams in each group advance to the last-32 stage, while the eight best third-placed sides also progress. The four worst third-placed teams and all the fourth-placed sides are eliminated.

There is no extra time and no penalty shootouts during the group stage.

What are the World Cup group stage tie breakers?

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If teams in a group are level on points once all the games have been completed, a set of criteria is used to separate them.

Head-to-head record between tied teams Head-to-head goal difference Head-to-head goals scored Overall goal difference Overall goals scored Fair play points FIFA World Ranking

Firstly, head-to-head points between the tied sides is used, before head-to-head goal difference and thirdly head-to-head goals scored. If there is still a tie, the overall goal difference in all group matches played is used and then overall goals scored.

If there is still no separating two teams, fair play points are referred to. The side with the better disciplinary record advances, but if there is still a tie at that stage, then the team with the higher FIFA World Ranking progresses.

When it comes to fair play points, there are specific point deductions. Teams lose one point for a yellow card, three for an indirect red card - in other words, for a player receiving two yellow cards in the same game and being sent off - and four for a straight red.

Back in 2018, Senegal became the first team ever to be eliminated from a men's World Cup because they had accumulated more yellow cards than Japan, who advanced at the African nation's expense.

Which third-placed teams qualify from the groups?

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The eight best third-placed sides from across the 12 groups will also reach the knockout stage, with their rankings following the same tie-breaker criteria.

While this means some teams can perform disappointingly and still make it through the group stage, they will be handed a last-32 tie against a group winner, meaning they have a tougher start to the knockout stage than runners-up.

It is the first time the World Cup has rewarded third-placed teams with progression to the knockout stages, but it is similar to the process that has been followed in the European Championship since the 2016 edition. In that tournament, Portugal squeezed through the group stage as the third best third-placed team after drawing all of their games but still went on to win the tournament, defeating France in the final.

It often makes for a fascinating final matchday in the group stages, with little often separating the third-placed sides. For example, the Netherlands beat Georgia as the best third-placed side at Euro 2024 due to their better disciplinary record, while Slovenia advanced at the expense of Hungary thanks to their superior goal difference.

It has been argued that the new 48-team format favours the so-called 'giants' of the competition, who now have more wiggle room. Back in the 32-side era, 50% of teams would be eliminated in the group stage, whereas in 2026 that figure is lower at 33%. The increase in teams also means there are countries of lower footballing quality present at the tournament, which should in theory make it easier for big nations to avoid an early exit.

The 'Group of Death' phenomenon may also be dead due to the expansion. For example, Group I looks to be arguably the toughest set with France, Senegal and Norway all battling for progression. However, all three will expect to beat Bolivia/Iraq - and probably by a hefty scoreline - meaning whoever finishes third still has a big chance of making it through to the next stage.