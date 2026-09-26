Feyenoord receive hefty punishment for misconduct at Camp Nou

UEFA have hit Feyenoord with heavy punishment over a string of incidents around the Champions League match against FC Barcelona. The Rotterdam club have been fined four times, while a restriction on ticket sales for a European away game is also hanging over them after racist behaviour.

UEFA fined Feyenoord €25,000 for racist behaviour during the match on 9 September. European football's governing body also ruled that the club may sell 25 per cent fewer tickets for one European away match.

At UEFA matches, an away club are normally allocated five per cent of the stadium capacity, so Feyenoord's share would drop to 3.75 per cent. The punishment has been suspended for now and comes with a two-year probationary period, starting from the moment UEFA issued the ruling.

Very disturbing footage of Feyenoord supporters in the away end emerged shortly after the match in Barcelona. One video showed a supporter from the travelling section making a monkey gesture towards a dark-skinned Barcelona supporter. Images then emerged of a second Feyenoord fan making the same gesture.

Barcelona supporter Esia shared one of the videos on X at the time and reacted with shock to the incident. "In 2026, being called a monkey because of a football match, what a disgrace," she wrote in Spanish.

Feyenoord were also fined €26,375 after supporters threw objects. The Rotterdam club must pay another €10,000 for conveying a message that, according to European football's governing body, does not belong at a sporting event and/or bringing UEFA into disrepute.

Damage in Barcelona's away end brought another sanction for Feyenoord. The fine for that is €13,000, and the club must contact Barcelona within 30 days to settle the damage caused by Feyenoord supporters.

Altogether, Feyenoord's fines come to €74,375. The incidents came on what was also a disastrous night on the pitch for the Rotterdam club, who lost 5-1 to Barcelona at Camp Nou.







