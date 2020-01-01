Ferdinand blasts Man Utd’s ‘frustrating’ transfer business in a window where everyone knows their targets

The former Red Devils defender is disappointed to see the deadline approaching with only one addition made to the ranks at Old Trafford

’s approach to summer transfer business has been questioned by Rio Ferdinand, with the Red Devils legend left “frustrated” at the club’s inability to land obvious targets.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made no secret of the fact that he would like to bolster his ranks in the latest window.

He has been able to get international Donny van de Beek on board, but the Dutchman remains the only addition to a squad that ended the 2019-20 campaign with optimism building.

United have wasted plenty of time and energy pursuing the likes of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, but no further deals have been done.

Others, such as big-spending , have found the going considerably easier when it comes to getting agreements in place.

Ferdinand is baffled as to how United are finding it so tough to get signatures on paperwork, with the Red Devils in danger of undoing much of the good work that they carried out last season.

The former defender told BT Sport when comparing Solskjaer’s efforts with those of Chelsea boss Frank Lampard: “What position would you rather be in? I'd rather be in Frank's. Got business done early, got some time in on training pitch and brought in players he wants.

“I'd rather be at that end of the spectrum than Man Utd where you are frustrated and don't know where you will continue from.

“The most frustrating thing for United fans is that we have all been aware who their targets were, that's the frustrating element.”

Ferdinand added: “Is Covid playing a part in the financial [side]? At left-back and right wing, where they are looking, the season has started and they haven't been brought in.

“All of a sudden losing to Palace at home ignites the negativity.

“We rewind two months previous, everyone was saying, 'Well done, Ole'. Got them into position, the club's on this upward trajectory now and two months - because there's not been the signings and a first defeat of the season at home - really changes the picture massively for the club.

“Champions League would be the target for me personally.”

United were able to secure a third-place finish in 2019-20, while reaching three semi-finals in cup competition, but had been hoping to build on that platform this term and come back into title contention.