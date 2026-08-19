FC Utrecht hold talks over Eredivisie standout

FC Utrecht are in talks with Fortuna Sittard over the transfer of Eduard Michut, L'Équipe report. The Frenchman is expected to bolster Anthony Correia's midfield.

Utrecht are pushing hard for Michut and have already opened talks with Fortuna Sittard over a fee. He is under contract in Limburg until mid-2027, so Fortuna will have to sell him if they are to get anything for him.

They are actively looking for midfield reinforcements. Last weekend, Ferdinand Pohl lined up alongside Dani de Wit. The German was signed as a centre-back.

That interest is likely to be tied to Alonzo Engwanda's injury. The Belgian has been out since May with a hamstring injury and still has not returned.

Michut came through the youth academy at Paris Saint-Germain but never broke into the first team. He then had loan spells at Sunderland and Adana Demirspor before later joining the latter club on a free transfer.

Two months later, the French midfielder decided to terminate his contract unilaterally under FIFA rules because of long-standing payment arrears and the non-payment of his salary. That left him a free agent.

Fortuna then took advantage of the situation. He has played 42 times for the club from Sittard in total. He scored two goals and provided two assists, including the superb equaliser in the opening round against PSV (2-2).