Fantasy Premier League reveals prices for Haaland, Grealish & Saka ahead of 2022-23 season

The pursuit of precious points in English football is not restricted to those in the real world, with virtual battles just as keenly contested

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will be back with a bang in 2022-23, with virtual managers learning how much the likes of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka are going to set them back.

Price lists for teams in the English top-flight are in the process of being revealed, with Manchester City and Arsenal – who are looking to invest heavily on fresh faces this summer – among the first to drop.

The reigning champions have plenty of proven performers in their ranks, with prolific Norwegian striker Haaland being added to that pot as Pep Guardiola seeks to cement domestic dominance at the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland & Man City FPL prices

Player Price Kevin De Bruyne £12m Erling Haaland £11.5m Raheem Sterling £10m Phil Foden £8m Joao Cancelo £7m Jack Grealish £7m Ruben Dias £6m

Haaland is Man City's marquee addition for another busy transfer window and it has been revealed that the talented 21-year-old – who already sits among the favourites for the Golden Boot – will set any suitors back £11.5 million.

Two-time PFA Player of the Year Kevin de Bruyne, who remains City’s most creative influence, comes in at £12m, while Jack Grealish – who is yet to justify a £100m show of faith in him from the summer of 2021 – can be be acquired by fantasy bosses for £7m.

The likes of Phil Foden (£8m), Joao Cancelo (£7m) and Ruben Dias (£6m) are also likely to attract plenty of interest.

The first wave of our 2022/23 #FPL price list has been revealed! 🙌



Thoughts? 💬👇 — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 1, 2022

Bukayo Saka & Arsenal FPL prices

Player Price Bukayo Saka £8m Eddie Nketiah £7m Martin Odegaard £6.5m Emile Smith Rowe £6m Fabio Vieira £6m Gabriel Martinelli £6m Aaron Ramsdale £5m

The Gunners’ price list has also been revealed, with their potentially plenty of value to be found in their ranks.

England international Saka can be expected to help lead that charge in north London, with the versatile 20-year-old winger up for grabs in FPL at £8m.

Martin Odegaard can usually be relied upon to chip in with the odd assist and spectacular strike from a free-kick or two, and the Norwegian playmaker is yours for £6.5m.

Aaron Ramsdale can slot in between the sticks for £5m if you fancy him to collect clean sheets aplenty, while new arrival Fabio Vieira is priced at £6m alongside new team-mates Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli.

Article continues below

When does Fantasy Premier League 2022-23 start?

The game will open in July 2022, ahead of the big Premier League season kick-off in August.

First fixtures will be played on August 6, leaving plenty of time for managers to pick the perfect team.

Further reading