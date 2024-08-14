What is the Fantasy Premier League 'Mystery Chip'?

What's the Mystery Chip all about? GOAL takes a look.

In fantasy football, playing your chips right can be the difference between winning your mini-league and falling out of contention.

Timing their deployment to maximise their effectiveness is one of the things seasoned FPL stalwarts make sure to do each year and in 2024-24, Fantasy Premier League has introduced a new chip.

So what is the Mystery Chip? GOAL takes a look.

Article continues below

What is the Mystery Chip in FPL?

Right now, the Mystery Chip remains just that: a mystery.

The Mystery Chip is not even playable until January 2025, so it will not be revealed until nearly six months into the Premier League season.

We can reasonably assume it will be tailored for the second half of the season, therefore it could be related to the transfer window or it might be a sweet feature to draw people back in - in the event they lose hope in the game (let's face it, we've all been there).

Some of the speculation has suggested ideas like multiple captains, a Free Hit with no budget and no limit on the number of players from a single team. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. The Mystery Chip will be explained ahead of January, so we'll know what to do with it when it becomes playable. Patience.

Must-read fantasy football advice

What other FPL chips are there?

Chip What it does Bench Boost The scores of the four players on your bench are added to your overall score for one gameweek only. Free Hit You can make unlimited transfers for one gameweek, but your team will then revert back to what it was before the Free Hit. Triple Captain Your captain's score is tripled for one gameweek instead of the usual double score. Wildcard Make unlimited permanent transfers to fix your team.

As well as the Mystery Chip, which will be revealed in January 2025, there are four other chips every serious FPL player should make note of and remember to use.

They are: Bench Boost, Free Hit, Triple Captain and the Wildcard.

Are there any other changes?

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, Fantasy Premier League confirmed a number of changes.

You will now be able to accumulate five - FIVE - free transfers, meaning you will be able to make huge changes to your squad throughout the season. Previously free transfer rollover was capped at two.

There are some point-scoring changes too. For example, the number of points for a goal scored by a goalkeeper has increased from six to 10.

Furthermore, there have been alterations to the Bonus Points System (BPS). The BPS for saving a penalty was reduced from 15 to nine. Goalkeepers and defenders who concede a goal will receive minus four bonus points (-4BPS), a goal-line clearance will get your player three bonus points (3BPS), a shot on target will get a player two bonus points (2BPS) and winning a foul is worth one bonus point (1BPS).