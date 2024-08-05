The best Fantasy Premier League forwards for 2024-25

GOAL takes a look at the best forward options to include in your team in FPL.

Let's face it, goals are king in Fantasy Premier League and that's why you need to pack your team with forwards who score on a regular basis.

Even better is the forward who takes penalties and provides their fair share of assists too. It can be difficult to figure out the best forward options in fantasy football, particularly when you need to spread your budget around.

Here, GOAL brings you the best forwards to include in your FPL team, including the top options, budget alternatives and mid-priced gems.