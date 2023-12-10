Explained: What Newcastle United need to qualify for Champions League last 16

Newcastle United can achieve qualification from the group stage of the Champions League.

The historic journey through the UEFA Champions League group stage has brought both excitement and uncertainty for Newcastle United. After five gripping games in their first European campaign in 20 years, the Magpies find themselves in a promising yet precarious position.

With only five points, they currently sit in third place, narrowly edging out Milan on goal difference. As the final group match approaches, Newcastle's fate hangs in the balance. Let's unravel the intricacies of what Newcastle United needs to secure a coveted spot in the Champions League knockout stages.

How can Newcastle United qualify for the Champions League last 16

Newcastle United's Champions League destiny is no longer within their control. To keep their dreams alive, the Magpies must first triumph over Milan in their upcoming clash.

Article continues below

Anything short of a victory will see them eliminated from the competition. The stakes are high as the team prepares for a crucial showdown.

Newcastle's first and foremost task is to secure three points at home against Milan. This victory is non-negotiable, and the Magpies must leave no room for error on the pitch. A triumph against Milan is the foundation upon which their qualification hopes rest.

Even with a win against Milan, they need Borussia Dortmund to either win or secure a draw against PSG at Signal Iduna Park. The outcome of this match will play a pivotal role in determining Newcastle's progression to the round-of-16.

In the event of a draw by Dortmund against PSG, Newcastle's goal difference becomes a decisive factor. The Magpies hold a crucial advantage in this scenario. Their goal difference against PSG in their matches is plus-three. The first tiebreaker for teams tied on points is the goal difference between the two teams in matches against each other.

Newcastle's plus-three goal difference against PSG means that if they finish on equal points with the French side, they will progress, regardless of their overall goal difference compared to Luis Enrique's squad.

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Borussia Dortmund 5 3 1 1 6 3 +3 10 2 PSG 5 2 1 2 8 7 +1 7 3 Newcastle United 5 1 2 2 5 5 0 5 4 AC Milan 5 1 2 2 3 7 -4 5

As the final whistle approaches, Newcastle United finds themselves in a must-win situation against Milan. The Champions League journey has reached a pivotal juncture, and every kick, pass, and goal holds immense significance. If the Magpies soar into the last 16, it will shape a historic narrative of Newcastle United's European adventure after 20 years.

Can any of these strikers challenge Erling Haaland for the PL Golden Boot? No

Alexander Isak of Newcastle

Son Heung-min of Tottenham

Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool

Other 0 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Can any of these strikers challenge Erling Haaland for the PL Golden Boot? 0% No

0% Alexander Isak of Newcastle

0% Son Heung-min of Tottenham

0% Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal

0% Mohamed Salah of Liverpool

0% Other 0 Votes

Useful links