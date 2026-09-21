Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BRATISLAVAAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Enrique warns the Morocco national team about Hakimi

Morocco
Luis Enrique
A. Hakimi
Morocco
Spain

Luis Enrique, the manager of Paris Saint-Germain, has settled the situation of the Morocco international Achraf Hakimi regarding his participation with his national team during the upcoming international break.

Luis Enrique has cleared up the Achraf Hakimi situation ahead of the international break. The Paris Saint-Germain manager confirmed the Morocco full-back will miss his country's next fixture, insisting he won't gamble with the player's fitness.

Enrique spoke after PSG's 2-1 win over Marseille on Sunday evening in Ligue 1: "I have complete confidence in Hakimi, but he cannot play the next international match."

Talks are ongoing between PSG and Morocco's technical staff over Hakimi's condition, and the Spaniard knows what wearing the national shirt means to his player.

"We are in contact with the Moroccan national team to find out his medical condition, and we know how important it is for the player to play with the national team," Enrique added.

No risks, then. The priority, the PSG boss stressed, is getting Hakimi back to full physical readiness before anything else.

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Morocco crest
Morocco
MAR
Gabon crest
Gabon
GAB

Enrique concluded: "I am happy that he will be able to join the national team, and we will not risk anything, because the first thing we want is for the player to be in the best health. There will be communication, as is the case with everyone."

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google