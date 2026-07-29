CAF have stepped into the crisis engulfing Gianni Infantino's new project, unveiled by the FIFA president over the past few hours.

FIFA confirmed in an official statement on Tuesday that Infantino wants to sell shares of the World Cup to private-sector investors, taking on a role much like that of a commissioner under the new plan.

The backlash was immediate. Angry responses poured in against Infantino and his project, led by UEFA and several national associations, England's among them.

Africa became the latest to weigh in. The Confederation of African Football published a statement on its official website on Wednesday, announcing an executive committee meeting next week chaired by Patrice Motsepe himself.

According to the statement, the meeting follows an official letter from FIFA laying out the details of the new project. CAF will examine, assess and study the proposal before giving their opinion on it.

CAF also urged their affiliated national associations to scrutinise the proposal and offer their own views, joining the consultation process FIFA is running with the continental and national associations.

The confederation ended their statement by pledging to continue consulting and working alongside their affiliated associations, FIFA and the other continental confederations, all in the name of boosting the financial resources needed to develop and grow the game.