The UAE Pro League have pulled out of organising and hosting the upcoming edition of the Egyptian Super Cup, having staged the previous edition under the contract signed in Cairo last year.

Sources revealed to "Cairo 24" that the deal between the Egyptian Football Association and the UAE Pro League allowed the league to organise two editions of the Egyptian Super. Activating the second year was not obligatory, though. The agreement required both parties to agree before the cooperation could continue.

According to those sources, the UAE Pro League have told the Egyptian side they will not take part in organising the new edition. That prompted moves to find whoever will now host and run the upcoming Egyptian Super.

Talks are under way with a number of Emirati parties, along with others in the Gulf region, all aimed at landing a new partner to host and organise the next edition of the Egyptian Super Cup.

Kick-off for the upcoming edition is set for early next November, featuring four clubs: Zamalek, the Egyptian Premier League champions, Pyramids, the Egypt Cup champions, Al-Masry Al-Port Saidi, the Clubs' League Cup champions, and Al-Ahly, who qualify through the golden card.

Al-Ahly won the previous edition of the Egyptian Super Cup, beating rivals Zamalek two goals to nil in the final.



