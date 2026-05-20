How to buy Ecuador vs Germany tickets: World Cup ticket prices, MetLife Stadium information & more

We're set for a sizzling World Cup Group E curtain-closer at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on June 25, when Ecuador go head-to-head with Germany.

Germany has a rich history competing in international football's greatest competition, having qualified for every World Cup since 1954 and being crowned champions on four occasions (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014).

They always spark plenty of interest, and numerous football fans will be eager to see them in action in North America.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Ecuador vs Germany, including where to buy and ticket prices.

When is Ecuador vs Germany at the World Cup 2026?

Ecuador World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Ecuador will look to maintain its momentum after an impressive World Cup qualifying campaign, which saw it finish second in the CONMEBOL standings. These fixtures await them in North America:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Sun June 14 Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Tickets Sat June 20 Ecuador vs Curacao Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) Tickets Thu June 25 Ecuador vs Germany MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Tickets

Germany World Cup 2026 Fixtures

After disappointing back-to-back group stage exits in 2018 and 2022, the pressure is on Germany to raise its game at the 2026 World Cup. Their Group E schedule is as follows:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Sun June 14 Germany vs Curacao NRG Stadium (Houston) Tickets Sat June 20 Germany vs Ivory Coast BMO Field (Toronto) Tickets Thu June 25 Ecuador vs Germany MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Tickets

How to buy Ecuador vs Germany tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Ecuador vs Germany tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium is a multi-purpose venue at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which is 5 miles west of New York City.

The stadium opened in 2010, replacing Giants Stadium, and serves as the regular home for the New York Giants and New York Jets of NFL fame.

MetLife Stadium is well-versed in hosting football/soccer matches, having staged games during various tournaments in the past, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup (2011 & 2015) and Copa America (2024).

It was prepared for staging the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final by holding the FIFA Club World Cup Final earlier this year, with Chelsea taking on Paris Saint-Germain in front of a crowd of 81,118.

What to expect from Ecuador vs Germany?

ECU Last 2 matches GER 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Ecuador 2 - 4 Germany

Ecuador 0 - 3 Germany 2 Goals scored 7 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2







