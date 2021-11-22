'Come to Turin in the next five years, you'll find me' - Dybala hints at Juventus contract extension

Paulo Dybala has hinted his proposed contract extension at Juventus is now imminent.

Dybala joined Juve from Palermo in 2015 and established himself among the best forwards in both Serie A and the Champions League.

The 28-year-old remains a key member of their squad but speculation over his long-term future has been raging as he edges towards the final six months of his contract.

What's the situation?

Dybala has been locked in talks with the Bianconeri over a renewal for well over a year and has been linked with a number of other top clubs.

A potential move away from Italy has been mooted for the Argentine, but Goal reported in September that Juve had made a breakthrough.

Dybala has been offered fresh terms to 2027 and a wage increase to €8 million per year, with sporting director Pavel Nedved stating: 'We are counting on the player and will try to get the contract signed as soon as possible."

Dybala's new hint

Dybala dropped the clearest indication yet that his Juve extension will soon be signed during an interview with German tennis star Alexander Zverev, who won the ATP tour finals in Turin over the weekend.

Zverev asked Dybala if he would still find him in the Italian city in five years, to which he replied: "Maybe, I hope so. If you come to Turin in the next five years you will find me".

Will Dybala be fit to face Chelsea?

Dybala sat out Juve's latest Serie A win over Lazio due to injury, leading to fears he could miss the team's next Champions League group stage fixture against Chelsea.

However, the Argentina international has confirmed that he is set to return to training ahead of Tuesday's game, telling Sky Italia: "I'm fine, I'll train with the team tomorrow."

