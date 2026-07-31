José Mourinho has named his Real Madrid squad for tomorrow's clash with Fiorentina, part of the club's build-up to the new season.

The Portuguese handed places to Denzel Dumfries and Carlos Espi, the latter a fresh arrival at Los Blancos this summer. Franco Mastantuono and Dean Huijsen both miss out, with no reason yet given.

Here is Real Madrid's full squad for the Fiorentina friendly:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Sergio Mestre, Javi Navarro.

Defenders: Dumfries, Trent, Carreras, Lamine Fati, Juan Martínez, Fortea, Mario Rivas, Aimar García.

Midfielders: Camavinga, Valverde, Arda Güler, Cestero, Lacosta, Alexis Sierra.

Forwards: Endrick, Espi, Yáñez, Jacobo.



