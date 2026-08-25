Former France star Christophe Dugarry has branded Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez "an idiot" as the Argentine pushes hard for a summer move to Barcelona.

Alvarez has made his wish to leave Atletico clear during his time with Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, and he wants Barcelona.

Atletico are digging in. They refuse to sanction a switch to the Catalan club, and the standoff between the two sides remains unresolved.

Dugarry, the former Milan and Barcelona striker, let rip at Alvarez, calling him an idiot and stupid.

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Speaking to RMC, Dugarry said: "The player and his representatives are idiots. How can he announce 'I want to leave the club'? Is he stupid or what?".

As reported by English newspaper "Metro", he added: "It is not better to leave in this way. Keep quiet, be humble, and speak intelligently. Did you not see what happened with Griezmann? Do you not know how to manage your affairs? Do you not know your fans?".

He continued: "A player who wants to leave should be allowed to leave. After that, it creates more problems than anything else. And I also believe there should be mutual respect between the two parties".

"The first thing to do when you want to try to reach an agreement is not to spit on your fans and on your club", he went on.

He concluded: "In this way of yours, you are completely wrong and you will receive a deterrent punishment".