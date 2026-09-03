Dr Pappone warns Napoli: "McTominay out for at least two months, then check-ups"

DrCarlo Pappone gave a detailed explanation on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli of the procedure Scott McTominay, the Napoli midfielder, will have to undergo. He stressed that it is not a routine operation for a professional athlete and that at least two months out and strict monitoring are needed before he can be cleared to return to action. His comments are below.





"Atrial fibrillation in an athlete is not a rare event. This type of arrhythmia appears more often towards the end of a career. It can also occur after the end of competitive activity. A brief episode can resolve spontaneously and does not necessarily represent a problem. The situation changes when the fibrillation lasts several hours. The same applies when medication is needed to stop the episode. During atrial fibrillation, the heart loses the normal coordination between its chambers. That can significantly reduce an athlete's physical performance.





For this reason, a footballer in the middle of an episode offibrillation is unlikely to be able to cope with a match or intense training.The atrial fibrillation procedure takes place under general anaesthetic. The doctor inserts some catheters through a femoral vein. They then reach the heart. The cardiologist reaches the left atrium through a puncture of the membrane that separates the right atrium from the left atrium. At that point he can intervene on the areas responsible for the arrhythmia. In recent years technology has made important strides.





Today electroporation is also used and it is very effective. Ablation does not, however, guarantee success in 100% of cases. Complications too, although not necessarily destined to occur, must be taken into account. That is why it is important to perform the operation in specialised centres equipped to deal with any emergencies. An athlete's procedure is different from the procedure for an ordinary person. The reason is linked to the standards required of a professional athlete. After ablation, in fact, it is not enough simply to verify the return to a normal heart rhythm. Above all, it is necessary to establish the absence of new episodes of atrial fibrillation. In addition, the athlete must have no need for anti-arrhythmic drugs or anticoagulant therapy. Only after these checks can a return to competitive activity be assessed".