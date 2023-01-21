'I'll fly to Dortmund to talk' - Gerrard urges Bellingham to choose Liverpool in transfer tug of war

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is desperate for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham to make the mega-money move to Anfield.

WHAT HAPPENED? One of Liverpool's favourite sons, Gerrard, is determined to see English wonderkid Bellingham play for his old club, going as far as saying he'd 'fly to Dortmund to talk.'

Bellingham's future remains up in the air, with the 19-year-old linked with a host of top teams, including Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Chelsea. His current club currently have no intention of letting him go, however.

WHAT THEY SAID: “All he needs to do is give me a date in the diary when he’s free and I’ll fly to Dortmund to talk about [a move].” said Gerrard on BT Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are in dire need of fresh legs in their midfield due to severe drops in the form of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago. Currently sitting ninth in the Premier League, Bellingham could be the very player to turn Jurgen Klopp's side into title contenders once again.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM?: Links with a move away refuse to go away for the youngster. He was even seen signing a Real Madrid shirt while training with Dortmund in Spain. For now, he's concentrating on finishing the season in Germany. Bellingham and Dortmund face Augsburg on Sunday.