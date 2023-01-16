Dortmund sporting director Kehl provides Jude Bellingham transfer update & admits club would be 'stupid' to sell him

Sebastian Kehl claimed that it would be stupid of Dortmund to let Jude Bellingham leave and confirmed they are yet to receive an offer for the player.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham's future at Dortmund has been a subject of speculation for quite some time with several top European clubs like Liverpool and Real Madrid showing interest in the player. But BVB sporting director has revealed that the club are yet to receive any offer for the England international - who they are reluctant to see depart.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Kicker, Kehl said: "Jude has made an incredible development here. With the way he plays football, his fighting spirit and his commitment, he has become a real Borussia player who identifies very much with BVB.

"I can't say today if and when that will be the case with Jude, and from a purely sporting point of view I would be stupid to want to give up Jude Bellingham. We'll talk to him and his parents in due course. There is currently no pressure. Jude wants to concentrate fully on football. And by the way, there are no offers at all."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid are currently in pole position to land the player after they made him their primary transfer target forthe summer transfer window, but they will face stiff competition from clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City and PSG.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? The 19-year-old has remained quiet on his future, and is unlikely to make a decision before this summer. He will be next seen in action when Dortmund - who have struggled for consistency this season - face Augsburg in the Bundesliga on January 22.