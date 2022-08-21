Dortmund won’t let ‘click figures’ drive Ronaldo interest as Bundesliga giants double down on transfer rumours

The Portuguese superstar continues to see a move away from Manchester United speculated, but one side in Germany are not in that race

Talk of Cristiano Ronaldo making a move from Manchester United to Borussia Dortmund may deliver “outstanding click figures”, but Sebastian Kehl says transfer business at Signal Iduna Park will not be driven by digital numbers. A Portuguese superstar has been pushing for the exits at Old Trafford ever since the summer window opened, as he is eager to grace a Champions League stage in 2022-23 while chasing down more major honours.

Various landing spots have been mooted, only to be quickly ruled out, with a five-time Ballon d’Or winner discovering that his appeal is not as strong as it once was – with Bundesliga giants the latest to rule themselves out of the running for his signature.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo sign for Borussia Dortmund?

Dortmund sporting director Kehl has told BILD TV of the rumours linking an all-time great with a switch to Germany: “Cristiano Ronaldo will not move to Borussia Dortmund. This is so.”

He added: “The click figures were probably outstanding but we have done a few things over the past days to pin down this rumour.”

Kehl went on to say that Ronaldo is “certainly a fantastic player, a world footballer. But if it is said that he is missing the Bundesliga then that is not our issue.”

Has Ronaldo played in the Bundesliga?

The German top-flight may appeal to the iconic 37-year-old as he has never before graced it over the course of a remarkable career.

He has won league titles in England, Spain and Italy with United, Real Madrid and Juventus, while also savouring five Champions League triumphs.

Any move to the likes of Dortmund or Bayern Munich would offer him a shot at adding a Bundesliga crown to his distinguished role of honour, but they have no interest in doing a deal.

That is leaving Ronaldo, who has seen his current employers open the 2022-23 campaign with back-to-back Premier League defeats, short on options with another transfer window set to swing shut on September 1.