Saudi media figure Khalid Al-Shenaif has delivered a cryptic message, which he said was aimed generally at footballers who cannot withstand the pressures placed upon them.

His words came amid the fierce attacks and criticism directed at Abdullah Al-Hamdan, striker of the Saudi national team, prompting his father to respond and call on officials to step in and protect his son.

Speaking on the programme "Dawrina Ghair", Al-Shenaif said: "Whoever cannot withstand pressure should not play football. Let him play ice skating or squash, because football is full of pressures."

He added: "The players receive salaries of 10 to 15 million riyals a year, so what does this player fear regarding his future life?"

"Everything is available," he continued. "If you do not live with the moment you are living, you will not be a footballer. You must withstand the pressure, the attacks and everything, because this is the nature of your life, and everything comes at a price."

Al-Shenaif concluded: "The pressures on footballers begin from the training sessions, from the coaches, the players and the fans of the clubs and the national team, from the injuries, and the problems at home and on the pitch. This is not talk specific to Abdullah (Al-Hamdan) alone, but for all footballers."

The criticism followed a lacklustre display from Al-Hamdan in Saudi Arabia's 1-0 win over Kuwait on Wednesday at Al-Inma Stadium, in the opening round of the group stage of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

Now the Saudis turn to Oman, whom they face today, Saturday, at Al-Inma Stadium in the second round of the group stage.

A win by any margin would secure their place in the semi-finals, regardless of how their third-round clash with Iraq goes next Tuesday.