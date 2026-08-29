Do Ajax already have a number six in the building? “I hope I can play there”

Abdoulaye Camara made his debut for Jong Ajax on Friday evening in the 3-2 Keuken Kampioen Divisie win over Helmond Sport. Afterwards, he spoke to Ajax Showtime about his transfer from Udinese.

Ajax surprised plenty of people last week when they suddenly took Camara on loan from Udinese. A virtually mandatory purchase option of fifteen million euros has been agreed for the France youth international.

The plan was to bring Camara in as reinforcement for Jong Ajax, as he had played only a few senior matches for Udinese and Montpellier.

Still, the seventeen-year-old wants to climb quickly. "Ajax are a great club. I can develop well here and I’m very happy to make my debut," he begins.

Already, Camara has his sights set on Ajax’s first team. The Amsterdam club still have not brought in the dream number six.

"I hope I can play in that position, because it is my position. I want to progress to the first team as quickly as possible, but first I have to prove myself here," he says.

"I’ll keep working hard and want to force my way into some playing time step by step," the Frenchman concludes the interview.