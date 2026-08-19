Did Barcelona snatch Rodri from Real Madrid? Deco responds with a surprising answer

Signing Rodri was never part of Barcelona's plans at the start of the transfer window, sporting director Deco has confirmed. The circumstances that made the Spanish midfielder available forced the management to move quickly, given the size of the addition he represents.

Deco spoke after Barcelona beat Egypt's Al-Ahly 2-1 on Wednesday evening in the friendly Joan Gamper Trophy.

Barça had announced Rodri's signing from Manchester City on Tuesday evening, after the Spaniard rejected an offer from Real Madrid.

"We are happy with all the players we have signed," Deco told TV3, in comments carried by the newspaper "AS". "All the deals were done according to a clear logic, and before completing any deal we think a great deal and discuss internally."

He added: "Rodri was not among our plans, because we did not think he would be available. And when he became so, and looking at his personality, his characteristics and his suitability for Barcelona, we saw that he would improve the team greatly."

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The sporting director refused to frame the deal as a victory over Real Madrid in the market, stressing that Barcelona had not moved out of any desire to spoil their traditional rival's plans.

"We do not sign players in order to deny them to any other club," he said. "Rodri is a world champion, and a few months ago we did not know he would be available."

He continued: "We know very well what he can offer us," a nod to the technical value Barcelona expect to gain from the Spanish midfielder.

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