Brahim Diaz's absence against Gabon was no minor talking point for Moroccan fans. Mohamed Ouahbi moved quickly to calm the nerves, insisting the Real Madrid man's injury is nothing to worry about and that he could yet feature in the next match.

The Morocco boss was pleased with his side's 2-0 win over Gabon to kick off their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign. He urged patience, though, with a clutch of emerging talents being handed their chance.

His aim is clear: build a team capable of fighting for silverware. Ouahbi backed his young players, several of whom proved against Gabon that they can carry the load and hit levels that bode well for the future.

Fresh faces featured in the win, among them Ali Maamar, Yasser Zabiri and Abdellah Ouazane, all part of the staff's plan to gradually refresh the squad.

Speaking at the press conference, Ouahbi promised the policy of leaning on youngsters will carry on through the coming games. Trust and opportunity, he said, sit at the heart of his project with Morocco.









On Diaz, Ouahbi revealed the player is nursing a minor injury that ruled him out against Gabon. Medical checks, including an MRI scan, confirmed the problem is not serious.

Diaz turned up to the camp in some pain before undergoing the necessary tests. The player was desperate to stay with the group, hoping to be fit for the next match against Lesotho in South Africa.

He will continue his treatment programme under the national team's medical staff and face a fresh assessment before a final call is made on his availability.

Three pillars underpin Ouahbi's Morocco project: trust in young talent, tight discipline, and a group built to compete hard for titles in the tournaments ahead.