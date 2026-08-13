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Despite Saudi Arabia's exit: Riyadh Season becomes official sponsor of the Spanish Super Cup

Super Cup
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Real Sociedad
Spain
Saudi Arabia
Türkiye

Announcement of the venue for the tournament with the participation of 4 clubs

Riyadh Season will become a new official sponsor of the 2027 Spanish Super Cup, even though not a single match will be played in Saudi Arabia.

Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Kingdom's General Entertainment Authority, confirmed the deal in a statement on his official "X" account.

Under the agreement, Sela will handle the commercial rights and operational side of the tournament, working alongside the Spanish and Turkish football federations.

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According to the statement, the sponsorship extends Riyadh Season's push to back major sporting events and build its international profile through partnerships with the world's biggest sporting institutions and tournaments.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad will contest the 2027 edition at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

It marks the first time the Spanish Super Cup has left Saudi Arabia since 2021. Riyadh hosted the 2022, 2023 and 2024 editions, with Jeddah staging the last two.

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