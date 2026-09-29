Despite his second absence: a historic record awaits Ayman Hussein against Saudi Arabia

Iraq striker Aymen Hussein is set to make history against Saudi Arabia in the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

The two sides meet shortly at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the third and final round of the group stage.

Hussein started on the substitutes' bench for the second match running, having done the same in the 3-2 win over Kuwait last Saturday during the second round.

Ali Rahima, the former Iraq international, confirmed that Hussein will play his 100th match for the "Lions of Mesopotamia" if he features against Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to the "Nadina" programme on "MBC 1", Rahima revealed that Hussein will be honoured at the Al-Inma Stadium before kick-off in recognition of the milestone.

Few players have shone brighter in Iraqi football over recent years. Hussein fired the "Lions of Mesopotamia" to the Arabian Gulf Cup title in 2023, scoring 3 goals to claim the top scorer award.