Endrick's future at Real Madrid has been thrown into doubt. The Brazilian forward's place in the squad is no longer guaranteed, with a crowded attacking line and the arrival of Espí from Levante casting fresh uncertainty over his path, even after Gonzalo García's departure to Fulham.

Spanish newspaper "AS" report that Endrick's future has become a subject of debate inside the club, having looked settled just a few months ago.

August opened with his file reopened. Endrick returned to training last Wednesday after a six-month loan spell at Lyon, where he scored 8 goals and provided 8 assists across 21 matches, a goal contribution every 102 minutes.

The outlook is not entirely bleak. Removing Kylian Mbappé from the starting line-up seems impossible, but the plan had been drifting towards a Kylian and Endrick partnership up top.

Minutes on the right wing were not off the table either, so avenues remained open to him. It was not, though, a path strewn with roses.

Back to square one

Everything shifted when Espí arrived in a swift deal. Real Madrid's board picked up the red phone last Thursday evening and gave the green light, turning the operation into an extremely rapid signing.

Standing 1.94 metres tall, the 21-year-old forward joined from Levante after the club paid his 25 million euro release clause to close the deal.

His arrival brought the congestion back to the attacking line. Espí offers a tactical variety that Endrick cannot match alongside Kylian Mbappé, namely height.

A new loan

So what now for Endrick? The club practically rule out selling him, and the loan formula once again looks the preferred option, the same route being drawn up for Franco Mastantuono.

Real Madrid's officials and coach José Mourinho have yet to make a final call on the striker, who wants to stay but has begun to feel some doubts. Those doubts are logical when he weighs up the future ahead of him.

His contract runs until 2030, so any move would require negotiation. The club clearly need to trim the squad, now carrying 24 players in the first team, with two more signings to complete in Diomandé and Rodrygo. That means some players must leave.

Names such as Asensio and Camavinga are drawing the spotlight, yet the possibility of Endrick leaving also remains on the table.