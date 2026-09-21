Derksen lyrical: ‘I have never seen that in the Netherlands’

Johan Derksen is again critical of Wout Weghorst in Groeten uit Grolloo. The analyst from Drenthe, though, is full of praise for Daouda Weidmann, FC Twente's matchwinner against PSV on Sunday.

For some time now, Derksen has been irritated by Weghorst's behaviour during Twente matches. In the home game against PSV, he again saw the towering striker do things that annoy him immensely.

''It is disgusting what Weghorst did against PSV. He played it in a particularly theatrical way. Everything is premeditated: the little movements, dramatically dropping to his knees, kissing the grass. But he is useful for FC Twente'', Derksen said a day later on the podcast.

By contrast, Derksen is far more positive about Weidmann. The midfielder embarked on a solo run from his own half in the closing stages against PSV and made himself Twente's hero by smashing in the 3-2.

''The winning goal was scored with a unique solo by that French lad, who smashed in the 3-2 just before time after a surge from the halfway line. I really have never seen that in the Netherlands'', said the delighted analyst.

Younes Taha and Weghorst got the Tukkers' other goals as they turned a 1-2 deficit around. That leaves Twente fourth, level on points (16) with PSV in third.