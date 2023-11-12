Declan Rice sends message to Arsenal fans and praises team-mate Oleksandr Zinchenko after hard-fought Burnley win

Declan Rice has sent a positive message to Arsenal fans on Instagram following his team's 3-1 win at Burnley yesterday.

Arsenal beat Burnley at home

Rice shares message to Gunners fans

Labels it "big 3 points"

WHAT HAPPENED? Following the hard-fought victory, the England midfielder shared a series of Instagram stories. "Big 3 points at home! We keep pushing" he wrote, before praising teammate Zinchenko's goal and continuing: "We keep the momentum building. Thank you for your support today. See you after the international break!"

Instagram @declanrice

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win over relegation strugglers Burnley pulled the Gunners level on points with Manchester Cit, with only goal difference separating the two sides at the top of the table. However, City have a chance to build up a gap when they play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge later today.

WHAT NEXT FOR RICE? With three points safely in the bag, Rice can rest up before heading to England camp for the Three Lions' final two Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Moldova and North Macedonia next week.