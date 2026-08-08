José Mourinho, the Real Madrid coach, has settled the future of his young player Thiago Pitarch, particularly after Fulham's interest in signing him.

According to "AS newspaper", Pitarch will not leave Real Madrid and will be an additional player under Mourinho's leadership.

The Portuguese has asked Pitarch to stay and will count on him once he recovers from his injury. A return to Castilla is not part of his plans.

Pitarch may still hold a registration card with Castilla, but Mourinho will treat him as a first-team player.

Tempting offers had already landed for the youngster, the most prominent from Fulham and their coach Álvaro Arbeloa. Mourinho wanted him to stay regardless.

Crowned champion with Spain's under-19 side, Pitarch returned carrying just one idea: fight for and seize his place at Los Blancos.

He duly began preparations for the new season, only for injury to get in his way. That blow has not derailed his future.

His battle will come in midfield, where Mourinho sees a suitable place for him.

The competition will be fierce. In the 4-2-3-1 formation the Portuguese coach consistently employs, the double pivot holds a place for Tchouaméni, Valverde, Camavinga and Bernardo Silva, and now for Thiago Pitarch too.