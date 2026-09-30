Al-Hilal have received a welcome boost in training as they prepare for the eagerly awaited top-of-the-table clash with Al-Ittihad in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The Saudi giants held their main session on Wednesday, and it brought the gradual return of several injured players. That hands the coaching staff fresh options ahead of a decisive encounter.









According to the Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum", the standout moment was Saudi national team captain Salem Al-Dawsari taking part in the first part of group training before completing his own rehabilitation programme under the medical staff's supervision.

That marks a strong sign that Al-Dawsari is closing in on full fitness, and his chances of making the Clasico squad are rising.

Hamad Al-Yami and French star Theo Hernandez also did fitness work with the ball as part of the final stages of their rehabilitation, opening the door to an imminent return.

Al-Hilal host their traditional rivals Al-Ittihad at nine o'clock on the evening of Saturday 10 October, the eighth round's undisputed headline fixture.

Both sides go into it under fierce competitive pressure. Al-Hilal top the table with 18 points, while Al-Ittihad sit second on 17 from seven matches, a single point clear of third-placed Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah in fourth.







