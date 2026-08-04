Trabzonspor have announced new details regarding their negotiations with the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, confirming that the player will arrive in Turkey at midday tomorrow, Wednesday, ahead of completing the procedures for his transfer to the club.

The Turkish club told its fans in an official statement: "Mohamed Salah, with whom we have begun transfer negotiations, will be at Istanbul Ataturk Airport, the general aviation terminal, at exactly 12:00 midday on Wednesday 5 August."

Salah is scheduled to head to the city of Trabzon that same evening. The club will reveal details of the official reception programme over the coming hours through its official media channels.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Trabzonspor had confirmed the start of official negotiations to sign the captain of the Egyptian national team, publishing a brief statement: "Negotiations have begun regarding the transfer of Mohamed Salah to our club."

Before that announcement, the Turkish club's official account teased the move with a video clip of Egypt's three pyramids, a clear nod to the imminent signing. Developments then accelerated over the following hours.

According to Turkish press reports, Trabzonspor have reached a preliminary agreement with Salah and his agent Ramy Abbas over a two-year contract, pending the completion of the final procedures and the official announcement of the deal.

The move comes with Salah, aged 34, having been linked to a number of clubs in recent weeks after ending his career with Liverpool at the close of last season.

Besiktas had shown interest before talks between the two parties stalled. Salah also drew offers from Saudi clubs, most notably Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah.