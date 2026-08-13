Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1080680200.jpgDeFodi Images

Translated by

De Telegraaf names the exact amount for Lutsharel Geertruida: 'Ajax may well have the resources'

Transfers
Ajax
PSV Eindhoven
RB Leipzig
L. Geertruida

Ajax have joined the race for Lutsharel Geertruida, De Telegraaf confirmed on Thursday after earlier reports from Germany.

According to the morning newspaper, the Amsterdam club made an approach to RB Leipzig on Wednesday. It was already known that PSV want to take the Rotterdam defender on loan, but die Roten Bullen would rather agree a permanent deal.

"If Mika Godts is sold to PSG, Ajax may well have the means to pay the transfer fee of around 18 million," club watcher Mike Verweij writes. A loan offer is also said to be on the table.

Ajax want another right-footed centre-back. It has long been clear that there is no future at the Johan Cruyff ArenA for Ko Itakura and Josip Sutalo.

Geertruida, 26, is under contract in Leipzig until mid-2029. He previously made 202 official appearances for Feyenoord.

Any move to Ajax or PSV would be highly sensitive. In Rotterdam South, the Netherlands international remains hugely popular.

He could also choose a move abroad. Last season he played on loan for Sunderland.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google