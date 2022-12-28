'Cumbersome' Ronaldo slammed after sad end to Man Utd career as Capello claims he was 'presumptuous' in new club search

Former Juventus and Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo over the way his time at Manchester United came to an end.

Ronaldo had contract terminated in November

Capello critical of Portuguese's exit

Labelled player "cumbersome" and "presumptuous"

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal star had an uninspiring start to 2022-23 on the pitch, before slating the club on all levels off it in an interview with Piers Morgan, prompting both Ronaldo and United to part ways by mutual consent and leave the player currently hunting for his next destination. Capello has been critical of the downfall of one of the game's greatest ever, as well as his "presumptuous" attempts at finding a new club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He asked for it," the former England manager told the Corriere della Sera. "And for what he has done in his career, he doesn't do himself honour. The player is not discussed, but in the moment was presumptuous, he went around offering himself without finding anyone who believed him. He has become a bit cumbersome for a team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Capello's criticisms come amid fresh rumours that Ronaldo could be close to joining Saudi outfit Al-Nassr, with the 37-year-old reportedly scheduling a medical with the club on Boxing Day. Back in Manchester, the Red Devils have already adapted well to life without their Portuguese superstar, with former defender Patrice Evra claiming that compatriot Bruno Fernandes looked back to his best in a convincing 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portugal forward looks set to sign a whopping seven-year deal with Al Nassr which would see him become an ambassador at the Saudi club after his playing career ends in 2024, although Ronaldo or his camp are yet to confirm the move will go ahead.