How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will attempt to move closer to the Premier League top five when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag's men will be looking to register their third straight win in all competitions after thrashing Barnsley 7-0 in a Carabao Cup third-round tie, where Palace also booked a 2-1 win over QPR in the mid-week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream and Peacock Premium, as well as being broadcast live on NBC and Universo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm BST Venue: Selhurst Park

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Palace boss Oliver Glasner will remain without injured duo Chadi Riad and Matheus Franca, while Trevoh Chalobah is a doubt on account of an abdominal strain.

Adam Wharton and Cheick Doucoure are likely to replace Daichi Kamada and Jefferson Lerma in the XI. The likes of Maxence Lacroix and Eddie Nketiah are expected to keep their starting berths.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Henderson; Clyne, Guehi, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Doucoure, Mitchell; Eze; Nketiah, Mateta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Henderson, Turner, Matthews Defenders: Ward, Mitchell, Holding, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Clyne, Richards, Chalobah, Riad Midfielders: Lerma, Eze, Franca, Schlupp, Kamada, Hughes, Wharton, Doucoure Forwards: Sarr, Nketiah, Mateta

Manchester United team news

Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro all continue to occupy the United Infirmary, but Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount have returned to training. However, the duo may not start.

The lineup could be similar to the one that beat Southampton 4-0 in the league last weekend, with Andre Onana, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes and Joshua Zirkzee all in line to feature from the onset.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bayindir, Onana, Heaton Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Evans, Amass Midfielders: Mount, Fernandes, Eriksen, Casemiro, Ugarte, Mainoo, Collyer, Gore Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Zirkzee, Amad, Garnacho, Antony, Wheatley

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Crystal Palace and Manchester United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 6, 2024 Crystal Palace 4-0 Manchester United Premier League September 30, 2023 Manchester United 0-1 Crystal Palace Premier League September 26, 2023 Manchester United 3-0 Crystal Palac Carabao Cup February 4, 2023 Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace Premier League January 18, 2023 Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United Premier League

Useful links