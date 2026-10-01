Cristiano Ronaldo is facing the threat of a heavy punishment after leaving the Portugal national team. The 41-year-old forward left Portugal's training camp in Denmark on Wednesday after the situation involving head coach Jorge Jesus escalated.

Under the disciplinary rules of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), Ronaldo could be suspended for up to six months for his actions. He could also face a fine.





Ronaldo left the Portuguese delegation in Denmark on Wednesday. That came after Jorge Jesus spoke forcefully in a press conference about his dealings with the star player.

He is then said to have held talks with Pedro Proença, the president of the Portuguese Football Federation. He then left the squad.

The forward later made it clear that he wants to explain his decision in more detail at a later time. That means he will definitely not feature on Thursday in Portugal's match against Denmark in Copenhagen.

Ronaldo's departure could bring consequences. The FPF's disciplinary regulations state that a called-up player may not leave or miss a training session, match or other activity with the national team without a valid reason.

Those regulations carry a suspension of one to six months. They also allow for a fine of €500 to €1,000.



