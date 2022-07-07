Is the Community Shield a major trophy & who has won it most? How English football's Super Cup is viewed

The first piece of silverware up for grabs in any given season may not be the most prestigious, but winning is a useful habit to get into

Before a ball is kicked in anger during any given top-flight campaign, the Community Shield raises the curtain on another season by putting a first piece of silverware on the line.

The Community Shield sees the reigning Premier League champions face off against the FA Cup holders, with first playing second from the previous year’s standings if the same side completed a domestic double a few months earlier.

It may not be the most prestigious of prizes, but is the Community Shield considered to be a major honour and what do those competing for ultimate glory make of it? GOAL takes a look...

What makes a 'major' trophy & is the Community Shield one?

While two of the top teams in English football compete for the right to lift the Community Shield, and winning is always a useful habit to get into, it is not considered to be a major trophy.

The Football Association may consider it to be a top award, as it falls under their remit rather than that of the Premier League, but it will never sit alongside the likes of the FA Cup and League Cup.

That is because a ‘major trophy’ is defined as being one in which competition is open to all teams from within a league system.

With the Community Shield only featuring a couple of sides, it does not fit the criteria of being ‘major’ – at least not in England, as similar Super Cup events are held in higher regard elsewhere.

How is the Community Shield viewed?

Getty

In 2022, the Community Shield will be contested by title holders Manchester City and FA Cup winners Liverpool.

One of those sides have graced the last four stagings of the event and are well versed in the demands of trying to open the season in style.

Both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have taken the contest seriously, with the Spanish and German coaches placing greater emphasis on success than many onlookers in England.

Back in 2019, after collecting another League Cup, City boss Guardiola said: “The Community Shield? Nobody counts it, that’s the question, I would like an answer.

“In Spain and Germany it’s important. We have won two titles this season and have three to play (for) but everyone says one.

“Why play if it doesn’t count? We could have longer holidays.”

A year later, ahead of a showdown with Arsenal in 2020, Liverpool manager Klopp said: “It's a final. This is the first time that I realised nobody sees it like that to be honest. A 'curtain-raiser' is unbelievable.

“We think constantly about the game and how we can prepare for it and then everyone thinks, 'Oh, do they really play?’

“That's not too cool, but it's how it is. I don't know exactly why people play this competition if it means nothing. Why don't we cancel it then?

“In Germany, I won it five times, but nobody mentions it. We played every year. The Super Cup, you win it, nobody cares, you lose it and some care.”

Which team has won the Community Shield the most times?

Unsurprisingly, given the number of league titles they have collected down the years, Manchester United are the most successful side in the history of the Community Shield – which was formerly known as the Charity Shield.

The Red Devils have collected that piece of silverware on 21 occasions, placing them five victories clear of old adversaries Arsenal.

Liverpool have emerged victorious on 15 occasions, but their last success came back in 2006, while City have six wins to their name after only emerging as a dominant force in English football following the arrival of billionaire owner Sheikh Mansour.