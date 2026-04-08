In the podcast of the one-on-one series ‘Rondje Rob’ with Rob Jansen, Dennis Bergkamp has stated that he will not be returning to Ajax. The former footballer was part of Ajax’s coaching staff between 2011 and the end of 2017, under Frank de Boer and Peter Bosz.

“I had a good time at Ajax, which I think was fine,” said Bergkamp. “I was asked to help, which I did, after which I left in a very unpleasant manner. So that’s the end of it,” the 79-time Netherlands international stated firmly.

In September 2010, Johan Cruijff, together with Wim Jonk and Bergkamp, among others, set the ‘Velvet Revolution’ in motion. Cruijff criticised Ajax at the time and stated that he ‘no longer recognised his club.’ This period was characterised by a new, fresh breeze within Ajax, with many former Ajax players joining the board and focusing on the youth academy.

“Perhaps it’s rather presumptuous, but I see that period as very successful,” says Bergkamp. “I think we changed and established things that others ultimately benefited from.” According to him, that revolution was never taken seriously in Amsterdam. “People tend to laugh it off rather than look at the facts.”

Frank de Boer replaced Martin Jol as manager in 2010. De Boer won the Dutch league title in four consecutive seasons. In 2015/16, he missed out on a fifth title on the final day of the season against De Graafschap (1-1). On 12 May 2016, he informed the club that he did not wish to see out his contract.

“We started with a club that may not have been in debt, but there was absolutely nothing. During that revolution, by selling talented players and simply winning matches, we ensured that a great deal of money came in,” emphasises the former striker for Ajax, Internazionale and Arsenal.

In 2017, Bergkamp’s era in Amsterdam came to an end, and he feels that the policy of the time was not properly continued. “I think those who took over ultimately didn’t understand what the revolution was all about. If you have money, success is very easy. Then you can buy players. But policy is something quite different: you all believe in something together and, without looking at the money, you get things done.”