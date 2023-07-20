'This is my position' - Christopher Nkunku tells Mauricio Pochettino where he wants to play for Chelsea

Christopher Nkunku has told manager Mauricio Pochettino his preferred playing position after shining against Wrexham on debut.

Nkunku starred in Chelsea's win against Wrexham

Scored late in the game

Happy with the position of a central striker

WHAT HAPPENED? The French striker started his Blues career on a positive note as he marked the occasion with a fine goal after rounding goalkeeper Rob Lainton in the final minutes of the game. He was deployed as a central striker by Pochettino and the former RB Leipzig man flourished in his new position as Chelsea outplayed Wrexham 5-0 in their first friendly of the United States tour. Nkunku insisted that although it was not his natural position he liked playing centrally as it gives him the license to move around.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We scored five goals and didn’t concede so it’s good for our confidence. For me I like to play this position, to be free to move and to have the ball into my feet and into space also. This is my position. I was very happy," he told the club's media after the match.

"I’m a new player, I try to have a good relationship with everybody, and to know everybody also. This will be important for the following games," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nkunku hailed Chelsea's progress under Pochettino and believes that the team will improve significantly with time as the new players get to understand each other better.

"We have found it good. We just need adaptation and we are working in training for this. The next week will be very positive. It is very hot – also good weather! – but very hot. But we know we came here for work and to improve in our pre-season," he stated.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Nkunku will hope to keep up his form when Chelsea play Brighton on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in the Premier League Summer Series.