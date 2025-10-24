Chelsea vs Sunderland Preview: Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets, odds and more

After a successful trip to the Midlands, Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge to tackle Sunderland, who got back to winning ways in the Premier League.

Willy Caballero oversaw Chelsea's 3-0 victory against Nottingham Forest last weekend as the Blues finished a man down. Chelsea had a lucky escape as Ange Postecoglou's side were toothless in front of goal. There were mistakes and rustiness all around before three halftime substitutions changed the game. Three second-half goals from Chelsea proved too costly for the Forest manager, as he was sacked just minutes after the game. Enzo Maresca returns to the dugout after his one-match touchline ban and hopes to pick three straight wins in the league as the Londoners aim to build momentum.

Regis Le Bris will be pleased as his side got the better of Wolves to continue their flying return to the Premier League. The Black Cats registered their fourth victory as they moved level on points with Chelsea, separated only by goal difference. Nordi Mukiele opened the scoring before an own goal from Wolves sealed all three points. Sunderland last won at Stamford Bridge in 2014 and will be looking to cause an upset and steer clear of their opponents with eyes on European spots.

Chelsea vs Sunderland last-minute tickets: How to buy

Stamford Bridge is still buzzing after that last-minute win against Liverpool. The Bridge faithful will be hoping for a much smoother game against Sunderland this time out. If you hope to get some last-minute tickets, StubHub will help you find them with ease.

How to watch Chelsea vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

The 3 pm blackout rule prevents the game from being aired or livestreamed in the UK. However, the fans in the US can livestream the game on Peacock.

How to watch Chelsea vs Sunderland worldwide

Here is how you can watch Chelsea vs Sunderland worldwide.

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada Fubo Australia Stan Sport India Star Sports MENA beIN Sports South America ESPN / Disney+ Africa SuperSport

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Chelsea vs Sunderland Key Matchups

Pedro Neto vs Trai Hume: Neto put in a clinical performance on the weekend to return to form. The Portuguese winger was full of running and directness as he haunted Nottingham's defence. Hume hit the woodwork and created a goal to underline his attacking potential. The pair will battle it out on Saturday to assert their dominance.

Josh Acheampong vs Wilson Isidor: The teenage centreback notched his first senior goal to continue his meteoric rise at the top level. His defensive game has been impressive, too, with solid tackling coupled with smart reading of the game. Isidor went cold after a fast start in the league. The French striker is without a goal or assists in his last three games, but will always bring a threat to the table with his hold-up play and running in behind. He will be determined to end his duck and fire his side to a sublime victory.

Joao Pedro vs Daniel Ballard: Pedro's hot scoring form came to a halt as the Brazilian struggled to take shots or even get involved in action. With constant changes in the supply line behind him, he is fighting an uphill battle. Ballard hit the ground running in the Premier League before taking a hit. He is back to full fitness and aims to maintain a clean sheet for his side.

Chelsea vs Sunderland Prediction

The Blues developed a new habit of getting results in games they should be winning. They will view the Sunderland game as a winnable one. However, the impact of the midweek Champions League fixture can not be overlooked as it takes a toll on the team. Sunderland, meanwhile, can take the fight to their opposition as they proved they are not pushovers anymore. It will be a tight encounter, but the hosts can use their home advantage to pinch all three points.

GOAL's Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Sunderland

Chelsea vs Sunderland Odds

The hosts enter the game as incredible favourites as their victory is priced at 4/9. Sunderland's poor record at Stamford Bridge makes their win a rare event priced at 7/1. A draw is priced at 4/1.

Chelsea vs Sunderland kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge will host the game at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CET / 10:00 ET on Saturday, 25th October.

Chelsea vs Sunderland Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Maresca rotated on the weekend, given Forest's poor form and even the Champions League clash in mind. Enzo Fernandez, who missed out on the Forest game, should be available for selection again. Malo Gusto is unavailable after picking up a poor red card in the previous game. The other injured stars are nowhere closer to being available for selection. Expect Maresca to rotate and improvise to manage the minutes of his squad.

Predicted Lineup: Sanchez; James, Chlobah, Acheampong, Cucurella; Caicedo, Lavia; Neto, Buonanotte, Estevao; Pedro

Sunderland team news

Marc Guiu could haunt Sunderland after they signed him on loan from Chelsea, only for him to be recalled. Noah Sadiki limped off in the 90th minute against Wolves. The impressive Omar Alderete is ruled out of the clash with a head injury. They are without club record signing Habib Diarra and other squad players. However, the squad is largely fit otherwise. Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra will be hoping for a start on the right wing ahead of Bertrand Troare. The manager can even opt to throw Brian Brobbey for Isidor, who is on a dry spell.

Predicted Lineup: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Hume; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Rigg, Le Fee; Isidor

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

We have to go back nearly a decade to find out when these sides last met. Antonio Conte's Chelsea were crowned the champions after an exciting 2016/17 season. It was also an emotional affair as the club captain and legend John Terry played his final match for the club. They hosted an already relegated Sunderland in the final match of the season. The Black Cats gave a Guard of Honour and were thumped 5-1 in their final game in the top flight for quite some time.

Standings

