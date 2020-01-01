Chelsea-linked Rice yet to attract bid as Moyes airs West Ham transfer hope

The Hammers boss is aware of the interest being shown in a versatile England international, but insists no offers have been tabled

West Ham are yet to receive an offer for Declan Rice, claims David Moyes, despite the international being heavily linked with a move to .

The former Stamford Bridge academy hopeful has seen a return to west London mooted in the summer transfer window.

Roman Abramovich is bankrolling another elaborate spending spree, with Frank Lampard being rewarded with funds after delivering a top-four finish.

It has been suggested that Rice, who would tick important home-grown boxes, is among those figuring prominently on the Blues’ recruitment radar.

A versatile 21-year-old has also seen a switch to Manchester United speculated on in the recent past, but Moyes says no formal bids have been made.

The Hammers boss told the Evening Standard: “At the moment there have been no offers for Declan and we don’t want any. There’s always interest but we don’t want to encourage it.”

Rather than worrying about possible outgoings, Moyes is more concerned with trying to bolster his ranks.

He added: “We would like to strengthen in a lot of areas. We’re lacking in defensive cover. We’re also looking to see who could move on, because that could change the direction we take during the transfer window.

“The owners have spent a lot of money in the last few years and I’m not sure a similar amount will be available this time. Whatever there is, though, we will spend it wisely.

“We’re trying to bring in a younger group but we will also need a couple of experienced players. Central defenders are usually better when they’re more experienced.”

Moyes guided West Ham to Premier League safety after being returned to London Stadium for a second spell and is eager to point out that long-term vision needs to be shown in east London.

He said of the challenge he faces: “This one has been one of the toughest periods I’ve had in management.

“It said a lot about the club’s owners that they were big enough to come back for me, knowing that I had done a good job the first time.

“My history is one of building clubs, picking young players. I have ideas of how things should look and West Ham are a prime club for that.

“It has incredible potential which is a bit untapped. There are a lot of things going for this club. Do I think we can go from the position we’re in to right at the top? No — let’s be more realistic.”