Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang liked the post on Chelsea's official Instagram page that announced the departure of manager Graham Potter.

Aubameyang 'likes' Potter sacking news

Last played for Chelsea in February

Chelsea parted ways with Potter on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gabon international became an outcast under former Chelsea manager Graham Potter, having not appeared in any match since February and having been removed from the Blues' Champions League squad ahead of their round of 16 clash against Dortmund.

The striker showed his approval of the club's decision to part ways with Potter by liking the Instagram post which announced the manager's departure.

instagram.com/chelseafc

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Arsenal star has appeared in just 18 matches for the Blues this season, thus far scoring three goals. Aubameyang hasn't started a competitive fixture for Chelsea since early November, meaning a return to his previous employers Barcelona has been heavily rumoured to go ahead this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will next be in action on Tuesday when they face Jurgen Klopp's similarly underperforming Liverpool side, as the German joked that he was surprised to still be in a job in Monday's press conference.