Chelsea outcast Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang willing to lower his salary to return to Barcelona - with La Liga giants considering loan transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old striker was signed in the summer from Barcelona for £10 million ($12m) in a deal that saw Marcos Alonso head to Camp Nou. Aubameyang has struggled to find his feet at Stamford Bridge, scoring just three times in 18 appearances across all competitions, and has been frozen out of Graham Potter's plans. According to Sport, the striker is frustrated with his lack of involvement at Chelsea and is willing to accept a pay cut to head back to Barcelona in the summer. The Liga leaders are said to be considering a one-year loan option for Aubameyang, who caused a stir when he returned to Camp Nou to watch Barca's Clasico win over Real Madrid before the international break.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona have also been linked to Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque and reportedly made a €25 million (£22m/$27m) bid for the young star in February, but the offer was turned down. Although the Blaugrana remain keen on the player, they are now looking at other options, with Aubameyang high on their list of targets.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are blessed with a whole host of top attacking players, including winter signings Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk, and are plotting a summer clear-out. They are open to loaning Aubameyang back to Barca, but do not wish to sanction his permanent exit this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA & BARCELONA? The Blues will be back in action in the Premier League on Saturday against Aston Villa, while Barcelona will play Elche next in La Liga on the same day.