Chelsea interest has 'unsettled' Moises Caicedo but Brighton standing firm on 'long contract', says CEO Paul Barber

Brighton CEO Paul Barber believes Chelsea's long-standing interest in Moises Caicedo may have unsettled the midfielder amid his absence from training.

Brighton determined to keep midfielder

Chelsea interest has turned his head

CEO Barber expects Caicedo to fulfill duties

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have been consistently frustrated by the Seagulls as they've seen multiple big-money bids for the midfielder rejected this summer. It now looks highly likely that Caicedo will be playing his football at the AMEX for at least this upcoming campaign despite missing training on Monday and their chief executive is looking forward to having the Ecuadorian at Roberto de Zerbi's disposal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Barber said: "For a young player like Moises at 21, he’s probably one of the best midfield players in the world already at his age, and we’ve had a fantastic time working with him. And we want it to continue, we’ve got him under a long contract. We’re also realistic to know there is interest in him.

"As a young man, that interest is inevitably going to have an impact on your thought process and unsettle you a little bit. We understand that. But for now, he’s a Brighton player, he’s under contract. We expect him to work hard, prepare for the new season and we’ll see what happens as the window goes on.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brighton have remained rigid in their demands, not willing to accept anything less than £100 million ($127m) for Caicedo and they have good reason for it. Not only is he one of the top young midfielders in Europe, the Seagulls have already lost an integral part of their side through Alexis Mac Allister's move to Liverpool earlier in the window.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO? With Chelsea seemingly unwilling to pay what Brighton are asking for, Caicedo might need to put any potential move to the back of his mind as the Seagulls begin their Premier League campaign on August 12 at home to Luton.