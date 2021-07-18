Chelsea hand Armando Broja new five-year contract

The teenage Albania international impressed on loan at Vitesse Arnhem last season and is now aiming to make an impact under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has signed a new five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The teenager impressed on loan at Vitesse Arnhem last season and has now been rewarded with a new long-term deal by Chelsea.

Broja has been on the Blues' books for a decade and will now be looking to push for a place in Thomas Tuchel's first-team plans in the 2021-22 season.

What has been said?

"I am really excited to be signing a new contract with Chelsea," Broja told the club's official website.

"Having come through the Academy here it was a special moment for me to make my first-team debut last year, before gaining further experience on loan at Vitesse last season.

"I want to build on these foundations and I am really looking forward to progressing and making an impact at Chelsea in the years to come."

Broja's career so far

The 19-year-old was handed his first-team bow by former manager Frank Lampard in March 2020 against Everton in what proved to be Chelsea's final game before the Premier League campaign was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Vitesse in an attempt to build up his first-team experience and he caught the eye during his time in Dutch football.

Broja scored 11 goals in 34 appearances as Vitesse finished fourth in the Eredivisie and lost to Ajax in the final of the KNVB Cup.

The highly-rated forward also made his international debut for Albania in September last year and has now made six appearances for the national team.

