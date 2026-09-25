Chaos complete in Switzerland: after Xhaka, Embolo also removed from the squad with immediate effect

Breel Embolo has been removed from the Switzerland squad with immediate effect. The forward, like Granit Xhaka, falsified his COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the Swiss Football Association have announced.

It was the major story in Switzerland last week. Sunderland captain Xhaka had obtained a false certificate from a doctor in Lucerne stating that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19, when he had not.

He then confirmed that to a German news agency. Switzerland removed the midfielder from the squad with immediate effect and the Swiss authorities will question him next week.

Now the Swiss association have announced that Embolo is also guilty of falsifying the certificate, so he too has left the training camp with immediate effect. It is not yet known whether Embolo will also face criminal prosecution by the Swiss authorities.

Switzerland will miss the striker, who has scored 26 goals in 82 matches for the national team.

During this international period, Switzerland face North Macedonia, Scotland, Slovenia and then North Macedonia again.



