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Rian Rosendaal

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‘Casper Tengstedt could already leave Feyenoord again, but there is one major obstacle’

Transfers
Feyenoord

Casper Tengstedt has emerged as a target for Seattle Sounders FC. American journalist Niko Moreno, who covers the MLS club closely, reported it on X. MLS rules could, however, keep the striker at Feyenoord for the time being.

Seattle Sounders currently have no room in their squad for a so-called Designated Player. MLS clubs can sign a maximum of three players whose salary and transfer fee exceed the budget.

Those salary and transfer costs must fit exactly within the competition's strict rules. It also remains to be seen whether Seattle would reach an agreement with Feyenoord for the Danish striker.

Feyenoord signed Tengstedt from Benfica last summer for six million euros. His first year at De Kuip was not an outright success, partly because of the presence of Eredivisie top scorer Ayase Ueda.

The Denmark striker is under contract at Feyenoord until the summer of 2029. How Tengstedt views a move to Seattle Sounders, who are eighth in the MLS Western Conference, is unknown.

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Whether Feyenoord want to sell him again already is also unclear. Ueda could yet secure a move to a top European league in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

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