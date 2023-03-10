Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was noncommittal when asked about a potential signing of PSG forward Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe unlikely to extend his deal until 2025

Has never closed the door on Madrid move

Ancelotti reluctant to answer questions

WHAT HAPPENED? It is no secret that Mbappe wants to play for Madrid someday. And although the club insist they will not get into a bidding war for the French star, Madrid might be inclined sign the Frenchman for the right price — or even on a free transfer.

But Ancelotti has refused to offer much insight into whether Los Blancos will make a move.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Would I like to sign Mbappé? Ask me today, you can ask also in two weeks or three months — I will never answer this question," Ancelotti said in a pre-match press conference.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG crashed out of the Champions League this week, losing 3-0 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the round of 16. Mbappe insisted that the result would have no bearing on his future, but the forward has shown little indication that he is willing to stay at PSG long-term. His current deal expires in 2024.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The forward will lead the line for PSG as they hope to secure the Ligue 1 title. The Parisians currently have an eight-point lead over second-placed Marseille.